In the wake of the escalating Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) scandal, the state government has taken significant strides to address the situation. A comprehensive status note has been released, outlining the government's actions and addressing crucial demands amidst the unfolding controversy.

The APPSC fiasco has raised concerns and prompted demands for accountability, transparency, and justice. The status note, disseminated to the public, highlights a series of 13 points that showcase the government's proactive response to the ongoing crisis. Here are the highlights of the key actions taken

1. Investigation into APPSC Officials: The first point emphasized the demand for investigating the Chairman, Secretary, Members, and all other officials of the APPSC who have served from 2014 to 2022. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the first case from the State Investigation Cell (SIC) on October 26, 2022. The second case was handed over to CBI on January 8, 2023, after the state government provided blanket approval to investigate all exams conducted by APPSC since 2014.

2. Fast Track Court: In a bid to ensure swift and fair proceedings, the government, in consultation with the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court, designated the District and Sessions Court in Yupia as the Special Fast-Track Court to try the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage cases.

3. Grievances Redressal Committee: A key demand was for the establishment of a Grievances Redressal Committee within the APPSC. This committee would address concerns and complaints raised by aspirants and candidates, fostering a more accountable examination process. The APPSC has been requested to set up the committee.

4. High-Level Enquiry Committee: The state government has demanded the constitution of a high-level enquiry committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge. This committee would investigate examinations affected by paper leakage from 2014 to 2022. In response, a One-Man Inquiry Commission led by Hon'ble Mr. Justice P.K. Deka (retd) has been formed.

5. Whistle Blower Act Implementation: To enhance accountability and encourage exposure of wrongdoings, a committee consisting of officials from relevant departments has been constituted. This committee will deliberate on the implementation of the Whistle Blower Act to protect and reward whistleblowers.

6. Immediate Disclosure of 3 Members Committee Report: The report was uploaded on the AR Department Website for transparency and accessibility.

7. Suspension of Upcoming Exams: All examinations scheduled by the APPSC were postponed immediately after the Paper Leakage issue came to light.

8. Investigation of Higher Officials: All officers and officials were transferred out from APPSC and substitutes have been posted. The government covered this action within the ongoing CBI investigations.

9. Declaration of Null and Void Examinations: The matter of declaring null and void examinations affected by malpractices was referred to APPSC.

10. Inclusion of Aspirants in SOP Preparation: Inputs from aspirants will be sent to the Commission for consideration in the preparation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of APPSC.

11. Implementation of Whistle Blower Act: A committee consisting of officials has been constituted to deliberate on the implementation of the Whistle Blower Act, fostering protection and rewards for whistleblowers.

12. Case of Miss - Mudang Yabyang: The state government will reiterate its position to APPSC to look into the case of Miss - Mudang Yabyang (PWD).

13. Immediate Recalling of 3 Officials: All officers and officials were transferred out from APPSC and substitutes have been posted.