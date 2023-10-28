Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) again held a sit-in protest for four days at the tennis court here from 28 to 31 October.

PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo along with Chairmam Techi Puru, Chairperson of Naari Shakti Kipa Champa and secretary Nimi Taba accompanied the aspirants in the four-day dharna which began today.

Toko Sheetal social activist cum Mp aspirant candidate from Arunachal West also attended the dharna led by PAJSC spearheading the infamous Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leakage scam.

Nalo speaking to India Today NE stated “In order to get this permission to sit in a dharna, we had moved from pillar to post, and it took us 25 days for the approval,” Nalo said, adding that “we have been moving from the district administration office to the office of the chief secretary. Moreover, we have been sent to office after office to get the approval. By this, we understand how desperate the government is to halt the issue,” he said, adding that “disapproving of granting the dharna itself is a nexus.”



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu loses to schoolgirl in a game of chess

The PAJSC vice chairman said that “the dharna will encompass all their 13 demands, including a few other demands,” saying that “the added demands are not something new.”

Nalo further said that “the issue has stretched over one-and-a-half years but it is yet to be taken to any logical conclusion.”

“We have also met the chief secretary and laid all our points specifically,” Nalo said, adding that the CS told the committee’s representatives that the chief minister would be apprised of the matter.

“Our earlier sit-in protest was initially for seven days. However, we got the permission for only four days. We demanded an indefinite strike but the district administration rejected our plea.

Regarding allegations of politically motivated Nalo denied and said all their 13 points demands are genuine for the upcoming generation.