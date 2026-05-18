APSFC chairman stresses quality food distribution and seamless NFSA implementation in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) chairman Tarh Tarak on May 18 stressed the need to ensure quality food distribution, resolve technical issues in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and strengthen public awareness regarding welfare entitlements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The chairman was addressing a joint evaluation meeting on the implementation of the NFSA at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, according to an official statement.

Emphasising that food security should go beyond mere availability of ration, Tarak called for the establishment of a dedicated food testing laboratory in the region to ensure the safety and quality standards of food grains and nutritional supplies distributed under various government welfare schemes.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing technical challenges in the PDS system to ensure seamless delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries across the state.