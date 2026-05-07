APSMPB Chairman inaugurates ‘Charaka Conference Hall’ in Arunachal's Itanagar

Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Plants Board (APSMPB), Goruk Pordung, on May 7 inaugurated the “Charaka Conference Hall” at the APSMPB premises in Chimpu, Itanagar.

Named after Acharya Charaka, regarded as the Father of Ayurveda, the newly established conference hall has been developed as a dedicated facility under the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The conference hall is expected to function as a major centre for meetings, workshops, training programmes, capacity-building initiatives and discussions related to medicinal plants, biodiversity conservation, traditional healthcare systems and allied sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Goruk Pordung highlighted the importance of preserving traditional medicinal knowledge and strengthening institutional infrastructure to promote conservation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal plants in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the inauguration, the 10th General Body Meeting of APSMPB was held under the chairmanship of Goruk Pordung. The meeting discussed key agenda items concerning the Board’s activities, achievements and future roadmap for the promotion, cultivation, conservation and value addition of medicinal plants in the state.

Senior officials of the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, APSMPB officials and invited members attended the programme.