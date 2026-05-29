APSTS played crucial role in connecting remote Arunachal communities: Chowna Mein

Chowna Mein on April 29 said the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) has played a crucial role in connecting remote communities and driving socio-economic development across the state over the past five decades.

Addressing the inaugural function of the three-day APSTS Golden Jubilee celebrations at Khonsa in Tirap district, Mein said the transport service has grown from a modest beginning with just two buses in 1975 into a major public transport institution linking far-flung parts of the frontier state.

Congratulating former and serving officials, employees and stakeholders of the department, the deputy chief minister recalled his own experiences of travelling in APSTS buses and acknowledged the important role played by the transport service in transforming the state.

Describing APSTS as an institution that has evolved “from a small seed into a large tree”, Mein said the department’s contribution to the state’s progress was unparalleled.

He also highlighted the transformation of Khonsa over the years and appreciated the support extended by traditional chiefs during formative phases of APSTS operations.

The deputy chief minister said the department has adopted several modern technologies including GPS tracking systems, panic buttons, CCTV cameras, air-conditioned coaches and electric buses, reflecting APSTS’s commitment to safety, innovation and passenger convenience.

Transport Minister Ojing Tasing later described the celebrations as a tribute to pioneers, former employees, drivers, conductors, mechanics and officers who contributed to building APSTS into one of the state’s most important public service institutions.

He said the occasion was not merely a celebration of 50 years of service, but also recognition of generations of individuals who worked under difficult conditions to connect people, villages and opportunities across Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister highlighted the department’s ongoing modernisation efforts, passenger-centric initiatives and road safety programmes, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening public transportation infrastructure in Khonsa.

Education, Tourism, RWD, Parliamentary Affairs and Public Libraries Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona stressed the importance of the transport sector in economic growth and congratulated APSTS on completing 50 years of service.

As part of the celebrations, the deputy chief minister flagged off the state’s first “restaurant bus”, a road safety awareness bus and a fleet of new luxury buses.

Officials said the initiatives aim to strengthen public transportation, improve road safety awareness and enhance passenger comfort and travel experience across the state.