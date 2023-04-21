A delegate from the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) recently met with the Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Kenjum Pakam, to discuss the safety and protection of women from the state who work outside its borders. The meeting was prompted by a recent raid in a spa in Chhattisgarh, where one of the rescued girls was found to be a native of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the interaction, the APWWS team expressed concern over the safety of women working outside the state and urged the APSCW to introduce a dedicated helpline number that would allow distressed Arunachalee women and girls to directly contact the State Women Commission for assistance.

"We have requested the APSCW to write to the concerned authority to monitor the growing number of spas and parlors in the state and to check the documents of employees working in these establishments to prevent any kind of exploitation of women," stated the APWWS in a press release.

The APWWS also requested the APSCW to direct the concerned authorities to issue mandatory ID cards to all employees working in spas and parlors to ensure proper identification.

In response, the APSCW assured the APWWS that it has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter and will be writing a letter to its counterpart, the Women's Commission in Chhattisgarh, regarding the issue. The APSCW members, Kago T. Yasung and Komna Moidan, also shared their views with the Chairperson during the meeting.

The delegates from the APWWS were led by its President, Advocate Kani Nada Maling, and accompanied by Assistant Secretary General Taku Yasap Tadar, Convener Mamoni Riang, and Dr. Mipu Ori Sora.