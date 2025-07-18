Arunachal security forces recover cache of arms-ammunition

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district during a search operation, a defence official said on July 18.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched a search operation and seized six arms and ammunition along the Miao-Vijoynagar axis, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

During the operation, specialised teams, niche technology equipment, and tracker dogs were deployed.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and the intended use of the seized weapons, the official added.

Earlier this month, Arunachal police successfully apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of contraband under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a credible intelligence input about the presence of a drug dealer in the Borum area, a swift and targeted operation was launched by a police team from Papu Hills Police Station, led by Inspector Torun Mai (OC) and supported by SI Gyati Lento, ASI Kipa Takia, and Constable P. Saikia, under the supervision of Shri Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.