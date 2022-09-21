The Army on September 21 called off search operation to trace the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and Niki Dao, who went missing August 17, said sources.

In the last month, both Tapi Mra and Niku Dao went missing while attempting to climb the 6890-meter Chiumo peak which is near the McMohan line.

Ever since he his missing, the army and state government have launched a search and rescue operation as soon as they went missing. Reportedly, now the entire search operation is being looked at by an army officer.

However, a few days earlier, the bad weather halted the search and rescue mission and the visibility was only 10m and due to this, the party was unable to travel to Camp-2 on September 16.