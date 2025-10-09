Army, civilians join hands for 20-day trek to sacred Athupopu in Arunachal

A 20-day joint civil–military trek to Athupopu will begin on October 12, from the Anini Military Garrison in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition aims to strengthen civil–military relations and highlight the strategic and cultural importance of India’s remote border regions.

Athupopu, located at 3,500 meters near the Indo-China border, is a sacred site for the Idu Mishmi tribe, regarded as a gateway for departed souls. The trek showcases the area’s spiritual and cultural heritage while promoting community engagement.

Indian Army personnel and local civilians will march together to embody the principle of “Soldiers as Citizens in Uniform,” fostering trust and collaboration between the armed forces and local communities.

Organisers describe the initiative as a key effort in nation-building and strengthening bonds in forward areas.