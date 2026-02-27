Army conducts joint artillery exercise in Arunachal to enhance high-altitude combat readiness

The Indian Army, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Scouts, Para Special Forces and the newly raised Bhairav Battalion, successfully conducted a three-day joint artillery field firing exercise at Tezu in Lohit district, officials said on February 27.

The exercise, held from February 23 to 25, was aimed at strengthening inter-agency coordination and enhancing operational preparedness in high-altitude and mountainous terrain. Defence spokesperson Mahendra Rawat said the drill focused on improving inter-organisation synergy and boosting combat readiness in strategically sensitive regions.

According to the spokesperson, the integrated exercise was validated through multiple live artillery fire missions conducted under realistic battlefield conditions. The training marked a significant step towards deeper joint operational integration and cross-arm cooperation among the participating forces.

The exercise also emphasised the use of advanced technologies, next-generation equipment and refined operational procedures in the effective application of artillery firepower. Troops operated in simulated combat scenarios designed to mirror real-time challenges in mountainous environments, enabling them to practise coordinated fire missions with precision.

Officials said the exercise helped enhance mutual confidence, coordination and responsiveness among the forces. The successful conduct of the drill reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to integrated war-fighting capabilities, strengthened inter-agency cooperation and realistic training to meet evolving security challenges, particularly in high-altitude regions such as Arunachal Pradesh.