Army disposes 15 live mortar bombs in Arunachal's Shi-Yomi district

Fifteen unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs were recovered and safely demolished by the Spearhead Division’s unexploded ordnance disposal team during an operation in Manigong, Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The risky recovery was carried out in coordination with the state government after the bombs were discovered at a civilian excavation site.

The explosives, lying in an area used frequently by locals, posed a direct danger to public safety. Once alerted, the Army team immediately moved to the remote location and conducted a controlled demolition as per standard safety procedures.

Despite heavy rains and difficult terrain, the operation was completed without any injury, damage to property, or disruption to the local population. Officials said the effort not only removed a major hazard but also demonstrated the Army’s ability to respond quickly in high-risk situations.

State authorities and residents thanked the Army for its timely intervention, highlighting the coordination between civil administration and the armed forces in safeguarding communities in sensitive regions.