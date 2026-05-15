Army inaugurates transit facility for troops in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army on Friday, May 15, inaugurated a new transit facility for troops at Sigar Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, aimed at strengthening operational preparedness and improving troop welfare in forward areas.

According to an official statement, the facility has been developed by the Spearhead Gunners under the aegis of the Spearhead Division to provide a comfortable and efficient transit halt for soldiers moving to and from remote operational locations.

Named Ashiyana, the facility has been equipped with essential amenities designed to enhance the convenience, morale, and overall well-being of troops deployed in strategically important frontier regions.

Army officials said the initiative reflects the force’s continued focus on building welfare-oriented infrastructure alongside maintaining operational readiness in challenging terrains.

Senior military officers present during the inauguration highlighted the importance of robust support infrastructure in helping soldiers perform their duties with greater efficiency, confidence, and combat effectiveness.

The newly inaugurated facility is expected to significantly improve logistical support and living conditions for troops operating in remote areas along the frontier.