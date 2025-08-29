Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police hold joint combat exercise in Arunachal

The Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out a joint high-altitude exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting operational preparedness along sensitive frontier zones.

The four-day exercise, codenamed Achook Prahar, was held from August 25 to 28 in forward areas of the state. Defence officials said the drills tested interoperability between the two forces, ensuring smooth coordination in challenging terrain and battlefield-like scenarios.

Troops practised coordinated firepower responses using mortars, machine guns, rockets and grenades, with an emphasis on accuracy and speed of execution. Simulated combat situations were created to validate battlefield effectiveness and joint response strategies.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, defence spokesperson in Guwahati, said the exercise reinforced the resolve of the armed forces and central armed police forces to maintain combat readiness and secure the nation’s borders.