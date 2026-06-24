Army, ITBP hold joint training and coordination exercise in Arunachal to enhance border preparedness

The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday, June 24, concluded a joint training programme and coordination conference in Arunachal Pradesh aimed at strengthening interoperability and operational readiness along the state's sensitive border areas.

According to Defence Public Relations Officer Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the exercise focused on enhancing tactical-level coordination between the two forces operating in the high-altitude and challenging terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was designed to improve combat preparedness and operational synergy through mission-specific tactical drills, mountain warfare training, route familiarisation and communication procedures.

Personnel from both forces also rehearsed various operational contingencies, including casualty evacuation and joint response mechanisms in difficult terrain. The exercises were aimed at refining coordinated capabilities crucial for effective border management and frontier security.

Lt Col Rawat said the initiative underscored the seamless integration between the Indian Army and the ITBP, while fostering greater mutual understanding and strengthening their ability to operate together in demanding operational environments.

The joint exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enhance coordination and preparedness among security forces deployed along India's strategically important border regions