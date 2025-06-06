Border security forces neutralised two insurgents during a firefight with suspected NSCN(K-YA) militants near the Myanmar boundary on June 5, highlighting ongoing challenges in securing India's northeastern frontier.

The encounter occurred when an army patrol unit, responding to intelligence reports, came under attack from militants believed to be operating across the porous Indo-Myanmar border in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The engagement lasted several hours before the remaining insurgents retreated into Myanmar's territory using thick forest cover.

Security officials identified the deceased militants as Sgt Major Nyaklung and Lance Corporal Neyung Aung, both suspected members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) faction. The group has been active in cross-border operations despite ongoing peace negotiations with various Naga factions.

Army sources confirmed that search operations continue in the region as forces maintain heightened vigilance. The encounter comes amid broader efforts to strengthen border infrastructure and coordinate with Myanmar authorities to prevent militant infiltration.