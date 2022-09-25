Punjab Police on September 24 apprehended an Army personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with video leak case in Chandigarh University, said an official.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh of Jammu, who is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student.

As per Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, based on forensic and digital evidence, the Mohali police was sent to Arunachal Pradesh to nabbed the accused.

Yadav further said the accused Singh was nabbed from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila to produce him before the Magistrate in Mohali.

The ongoing investigations by Punjab Police in a sensitive case revealed that a serving soldier is likely to have been involved in acts chargeable under sections of the IPC and IT Act.

The Army immediately provided all the necessary assistance to Punjab and Arunachal Police upon receiving the information of the same to arrest the alleged culprits.

A massive protest broke out on the Chandigarh University campus after a female student recorded objectionable videos at a girls’ hostel on September 18.

Upon receiving the information about the same, the Chandigarh Police reached the spot and arrested a female student from Mohali for allegedly leaking objectionable videos of other students.

According to reports, a large number of students took to the university campus late Saturday night to protest against the incident.