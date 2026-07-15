Army porter camp near India-China border washed away as floods ravage Arunachal's Kurung Kumey

The impact of relentless monsoon rains has reached one of Arunachal Pradesh's most remote frontier regions, with an Army porter camp near the strategically important Darmu Pass in Kurung Kumey district being washed away amid widespread flooding and landslides.

The Porter Camp, located at Tapa near Darmu Pass—one of the nearest accessible points to the India-China border—was swept away by flash floods, highlighting the severity of the ongoing weather crisis in the border district. Before-and-after images from the site show the extent of the destruction caused by surging waters.

Darmu Pass, situated beyond Milli village in Polosang Circle, is a remote high-altitude mountain pass renowned for its pristine alpine lakes, snow-clad peaks and untouched Himalayan landscape. The area also holds strategic significance because of its proximity to the Indo-Tibetan border.

The destruction comes as the Kurung Kumey district continues to face a worsening flood emergency.

Parsi Parlo, a key border town in the district, has been inundated after the Kumey River rose well above the danger mark following days of incessant rainfall. Floodwaters have submerged large parts of the town, including the Inspection Bungalow, government schools, private residences and several colonies.

Multiple roads connecting villages have disappeared underwater, while landslides and severe soil erosion have washed away vital valley bridges.

Authorities said the crucial road connecting Parsi Parlo with the district headquarters at Koloriang has been cut off, leaving several areas isolated.

Local officials have issued safety advisories, urging residents to avoid floodwaters and remain alert as continuous rainfall continues to push river levels higher. Rescue and restoration efforts remain challenging due to damaged infrastructure and disrupted connectivity in the mountainous terrain.

The latest destruction in Kurung Kumey adds to the series of flood and landslide incidents reported across Arunachal Pradesh this monsoon, with several districts witnessing extensive damage to roads, bridges, public infrastructure and residential areas.