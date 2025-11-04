Army Sports Conclave 2025 charts roadmap for Olympic Mission 2036

The Indian Army hosted the Army Sports Conclave 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi today, November 4 bringing together military leaders, sports administrators and athletes to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to nurturing champions and supporting India’s Olympic Mission 2036.

The event held at a pivotal juncture in India’s sporting evolution served as a platform for dialogue, strategy and inspiration, reinforcing the Army’s central role in shaping the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

Delivering the Welcome Address, Lt Gen Ajay Ramdev, Director General of Integrated Training, described the Conclave as a platform “where purpose meets passion.” He praised the Mission Olympic Wing and para-athletes for their dedication and highlighted the Army’s shift towards scientific, data-driven and mentally conditioned training.

Calling for a united national effort towards Olympic Mission 2036, Lt Gen Ramdev said, “The Army remains steadfast in its pursuit of sporting excellence that mirrors our nation’s aspirations on the global stage.”

The Keynote Address was delivered by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), who commended the Indian Army’s pivotal contribution to developing world-class athletes and promoting para and adventure sports.

He outlined the government’s major initiatives — including the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Khelo India Centres, and sports science integration — and called for synergy among stakeholders to realise the nation’s long-term Olympic vision.

“Scientific excellence, inclusivity and sustained planning will define India’s journey to the 2036 Olympics,” Rao noted.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information Systems & Training), reaffirmed the Army’s deep-rooted association with sports, founded on fitness, discipline and teamwork. He detailed the Army’s continued focus on data-backed training systems and collaboration between the Army, Sports Authority of India (SAI), private sector and academia.

“Our collective resolve can transform India into a global sporting powerhouse by 2036,” he emphasized.

The Conclave revolved around two core themes — ‘Institutional Synergy’ and ‘Athlete 360’ — focusing on aligning national sports policies, institutional frameworks and technological innovation for holistic athlete development.

Two dedicated sessions explored the coordination between stakeholders and strategies to build a sustainable ecosystem for Olympic success.

Interactive ‘Fire Side Chat’ and Recognition of Sporting Legends

A special ‘Fire Side Chat’ brought together senior military officials, accomplished athletes and sports administrators to discuss the roadmap to Olympic Mission 2036, underscoring the need for integrated efforts across defence, civilian and private sectors.

Later in the day, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, felicitated three legendary athletes with the Army Sports Lifetime Achievement Award at South Block for their outstanding contributions to Indian sports:

Col Balbir Singh Kullar (Retd) – Olympic Bronze Medallist, Hockey (1968)

Mr Murlikant Petkar – Paralympic Gold Medallist (1972)

Hony Capt Vijay Kumar Sharma – Olympic Silver Medallist, Shooting (2012)

The ceremony celebrated their courage, perseverance and service, embodying the Indian Army’s ethos — “Service Before Self.”

The Army Sports Conclave 2025 also aligned with the Army Roadmap 2032, the National Sports Development Bill, and Khel Niti 2025, signalling a new era of structured collaboration and modernization in India’s sporting landscape.

The event concluded with a call to action — to forge partnerships, invest in athlete-centric systems, and collectively realize India’s aspiration to emerge as a global sporting powerhouse by 2036.