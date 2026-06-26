Army truck plunges into gorge in Arunachal's Dirang; one soldier killed, two injured

An Indian Army soldier was killed and two others were injured after an Army truck plunged into a gorge along National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district on June 26.

According to official sources, the accident occurred at around 2 pm when a truck belonging to the 18 Sikh Light Infantry (LI), carrying three Army personnel, was proceeding towards its unit. The vehicle reportedly lost control and fell off the highway near the PT ground of the 30 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in Dirang after crashing through the unit's chain-link fencing.

The accident site is located along a steep hillside adjacent to NH-13.

Following the incident, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the 30 Battalion SSB rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

One of the injured soldiers was administered first aid at the SSB unit's medical inspection room before being referred to the District Hospital in Bomdila for further treatment. The other two personnel were evacuated to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dirang.

Doctors at CHC Dirang declared one of the soldiers brought dead, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment at medical facilities in Bomdila and Dirang.

The incident was immediately reported to the concerned Army units, and further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

