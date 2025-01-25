The troops of Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army promptly responded to an SOS call from Arunachal's Tawang administration after a massive wildfire erupted in the adjoining areas of Tawang Chu river on January 24.

The fire threatened Sagkyur and nearby villages with a rapidly spreading blaze.

Demonstrating civil-military synergy, two fire-fighting columns, led by dedicated officers, were immediately mobilised.

Working in close coordination with the state administration, the teams successfully contained the fire, thereby protecting precious lives and property.

The prompt and effective response underscores the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to national security and nation building.

The Indian Army stands ready to support the nation in times of need, showcasing the highest level of collaboration and dedication to safeguarding the people and the environment.

Upon receiving information, the Lungla administration, with support from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Army personnel from Tawang Brigade, local police and residents quickly intervened and successfully contained the blaze near the village and residential areas.

Potential loss of life and property was averted, district officials said.