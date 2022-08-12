An arrest warrant has been issued against BJP's Arunachal Pradesh state general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra and Tendy Lamo Khamba after an FIR was lodged against the two for allegedly insulting and hurting the religious feelings, promoting enmity between communities and creating communal disharmony at the disputed Eko Dumbing/Riwotala area in Upper Siang district.

As per the complainant, the Chime Yangsang Society under the leadership of Michung Khampa had in the year 2019 secretly constructed some structures at Eko Dumbing area which is considered a sacred place of the Simong community residing in the area.

The Simong community even objected to the construction by the Chime Yangsang Society as they had carried out the construction activity without consulting the members of the Simong community. Due to this a dispute arose between the Simong community and the Memba Khamba community of Eko Dumbinh area.

The District Administration even intervened into the matter after the matter escalated. The administration then passed an order on October 4, 2021 to maintain status quo along with other orders. Further, the Chief Minister’s office also intervened and sent a peace committee to solve the issue after matters turned for the worse in the disputed area.

Later, a meeting was held by the Chief Minister himself on January 7, 2022 wherein the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang district was advised to visit the place with stakeholders and finalize a site for construction of a guest house, after consultation with the Simong community.

While the matter was at peace for all these months after the Chief Minister’s intervention, an untoward incident broke out between the two communities on July 30, 2022, it was learned that the Memba Khamba community under the leadership of Michung Khampa, Laida Wangsu, Tendy Lamo (President of Pemako Youth Association), accompanied by one Ananta Narayan Mishra who is the General Secretary of BJP Arunachal Pradesh and other secretly visited and constructed some structures at the disputed land.

An FIR has been thus registered against the names mentioned by the complainant, seeking immediate solution to the dispute that has caused communal tension in the area.