In a bid to promote the sale and marketing of agricultural and horticultural products of Arunachal Pradesh in the international market, organic oranges from Dambuk has been launched at Lulu Group’s Hypermarkets in Dubai, UAE.

The oranges were launched at Lulu Hypermarket Flagship Stores in presence of officials from Government of Arunachal Pradesh namely Bidol Tayeng Agriculture Production Commissioner cum Secretary (Agri.) Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Okit Palling, CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), Tadu Game and Shri. Karbom Riram Director of Agriculture Marketing and Jt. Director Agriculture respectively, the team of Lulu Hyper Market were represented by K P Thamban, Regional Director, Lulu Group, Dubai, Regi MM, Senior Buyer-Imports, Santosh- Manager Purchase, at Lulu Group International at an event on 1st Dec’ 2022 in Dubai. at during a programme organised by Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board in collaboration with Lulu Group International, Dubai.

Applauding the efforts of APAMB and APEDA Lulu Group regional Manager added that this event is a milestone which wills open the market for various other organic products from the State.

He also congratulated Agriculture Marketing Board efforts of APAMB and Lulu Group for organizing this import in such a short time. He further emphasised that the list of products from Arunachal Pradesh will eventually increase in future at Lulu Stores.

Speaking at the event, Tayeng appreciated the collaborative efforts of APAMB and Lulu for successfully organizing this programme to create strong perception about the positive business environment in the state to help increase business flow into the state. He also said that organic oranges is just a lead product from the state and in coming days various other products from the state will find their ways in these markets.

Speaking at the event, Okit Palling, CEO, APAMB said that these oranges from Arunachal Pradesh were produced by Dambuk Organic Orange Producer Company Limited, formed under MOVCD-NER.

He stated that the agriculture and horticulture produces like Pumpkin, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, Large Cardamom from the State are of the best quality with only logistical constraints. He also expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Minister (Agri. & Allied Sectors) and Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture for their relentless support.

The launch of the product was planned in such a manner that the long holiday (1st to 4th Dec 2022) starts today also the responses from other stores such as Lulu Stores in Doha have been very encouraging, wherein the shelf was almost finished by evening, where else organs from other countries are also at the shelf.

Apart from media and other guests, the event was attended by some other retail business houses in the country along with around 200 participants from various walks of life, especially shoppers who all were waiting for the oranges to be unveiled.