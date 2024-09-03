Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Talo Potom, convened a meeting on September 3 to address pressing civic issues affecting the city. The gathering at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre brought together government officials, community leaders, and representatives from various organisations.

Traffic congestion and parking problems were the primary focus of discussions. Authorities considered implementing designated parking zones along highways and in congested areas. The possibility of constructing multi-level parking facilities was explored as a potential solution to ease parking shortages in key locations.

The meeting also addressed the issue of widespread garbage dumping in public spaces. Officials proposed a coordinated waste management approach, including more frequent collection services and stricter penalties for violations.

Other significant topics included the rising use of psychotropic drugs, particularly among youth, and the need for awareness campaigns. Attendees discussed plans to improve the reliability of electricity and water supplies across the region.

Food safety concerns were raised, with directives issued for regular inspections of restaurants, bars, and meat vendors to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

The Itanagar Planning Authority presented the city's Master Plan 2031, emphasising the importance of regulated development in line with long-term urban planning goals.

Deputy Commissioner Potom concluded the meeting by stressing the importance of collaboration between authorities and citizens to improve living conditions in the Capital Region. Participants actively contributed suggestions, demonstrating a shared commitment to Itanagar's development.