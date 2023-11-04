Onilu Tega, the rising star of Arunachal Pradesh and an accomplished international athlete, once again brought glory to her state as she clinched the coveted Gold medal in the 52 kg category of Sanda at the 37th National Games held in Goa. On the final day of the Wushu competition, Onilu Tega demonstrated remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

Facing formidable competition from Ms. Manisha Bhatti of Uttar Pradesh, Onilu Tega showcased her extraordinary talent and resilience, securing victory with a thrilling score of 2 by 1. The match was a roller-coaster of excitement, with both athletes displaying incredible agility, technique, and a burning desire to claim the top spot on the podium.

Onilu's journey to the Gold medal was not without its challenges, as the intense bout pushed her to her limits. She faced strong opposition from Manisha Bhatti, who fought valiantly throughout the match, but Onilu's determination and precision ultimately tipped the scales in her favor.