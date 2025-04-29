As part of intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with six cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Lower Subansiri district. This was revealed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ojing Lego during the 8th District-Level NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) Committee review meeting held on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P. (IAS), brought together key officials, community-based organizations (CBOs), and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assess ongoing anti-narcotic measures in the district.

DSP Lego also presented samples of suspected heroin and cannabis, both commonly found in the district, to help raise awareness among stakeholders and aid in the identification of banned substances. He emphasized the importance of community vigilance and public cooperation in tackling the growing menace of drug abuse.

Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P. commended the district police for their unwavering commitment in addressing the drug problem and highlighted the collective efforts of law enforcement, community leaders, and civil society organizations in curbing the narcotics threat, particularly in the Apatani Valley.