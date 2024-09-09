The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) inaugurated a 100 KLD Septage Treatment Plant at Upper Chimpu under the AMRUT 1.0 scheme. The inauguration ceremony was led by Balo Raja, Minister of Urban Affairs, Land Management & Civil Aviation, who attended as the Chief Guest. The event also saw the presence of Techi Kaso, MLA of the 13th Itanagar Assembly Constituency.

The project is poised to address Itanagar’s ongoing septage management challenges. Mayor of IMC, Tame Phassang, highlighted the difficulties in executing such large-scale projects, including public cooperation and administrative hurdles. “Despite the challenges, this development is a major step forward for the city, promising a cleaner and healthier environment,” he said.

Balo Raja emphasized the plant's significance in improving sanitation infrastructure and environmental sustainability. The state-of-the-art facility will play a key role in the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) goals and Swachh Survekshan targets, ensuring long-term benefits for the region’s residents. The event was attended by other dignitaries, including the Commissioner of IMC and local corporators.