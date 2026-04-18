Arunachal: 11.61 grams of heroin seized on NH-415, one held in Itanagar

A narcotics smuggling attempt was intercepted by Itanagar Police following specific intelligence inputs, leading to the seizure of suspected heroin and the arrest of one individual.

According to police, information regarding the illegal movement of narcotic substances was received at around 6:30 pm on April 17. Acting on the input, a naka was established at Chandan Nagar Bridge along National Highway-415 after obtaining due authorization. At approximately 7:20 pm, a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-DB-7247 was intercepted during the operation.

The vehicle was driven by Dip Das, a resident of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, currently residing in Chimpu, and was accompanied by a 19-year-old woman from West Kameng district.

Following due legal procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, police recovered eight vials containing suspected heroin concealed within the vehicle. The total gross weight of the seized contraband was 11.61 grams.

The narcotics were seized and sealed in accordance with established procedures. The vehicle used for transportation was also taken into custody.

Police arrested the driver, while the female passenger was released, citing legal provisions that restrict the arrest of women after sunset and before sunrise. Authorities stated that she would cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

A case has been registered at Itanagar Police Station under Case No. 99/2026, invoking Sections 21(a), 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Investigation into the matter is underway.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Inspector Techi Nega, along with Inspector S.S. Jha, Sub-Inspector S. Ngupok, and personnel from Itanagar Police Station. The action was carried out under the overall supervision of Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar.

Police said further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.