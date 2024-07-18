12 children from Arunachal's Puroik community have received free education at Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidhya Niketan-I Police Welfare School in Seppa, through an initiative taken by SP of East Kameng, Kamdam Sikom.

The programme which covers students from Nursery to Class-VIII also provides free books and clothes to the students, who come from humble backgrounds and are excelling academically.

SP Sikom, along with School Headmaster Dilip Kumar Singh, on July 18, interacted with the students to encourage them.

Sikom further emphasised the importance of education in today's world and motivated them to continue their academic pursuits diligently.

