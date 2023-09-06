Arunachal Pradesh is basking in pride as three indigenous items from the state have earned a coveted spot in the Government of India's Geographical Identification (GI) products list. These remarkable products include handmade carpets, Wancho woodcraft, and Adi Kekir ginger.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared this momentous news on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He also revealed that an additional 12 items, hailing from Itanagar and Ziro, are set to join the GI list by September 15.

CM Khandu expressed, "This milestone underscores the remarkable achievements of our distinctive art and craftsmanship, as well as the abundant biodiversity present in our state."

The handmade carpets of Arunachal Pradesh have gained substantial recognition in local, national, and global markets. Their uniqueness lies in the intricate knotting technique and the use of organic dyes for vibrant colors.

Wancho woodcraft, which takes the form of beautifully sculpted human and animal figures, is crafted from Pongmo wood, native to the state's forests. The Wancho tribe, also known as Wancho Naga, is responsible for this unique artistry.

Adi Kekir ginger, cultivated by the Adi tribe, boasts both medicinal properties and a captivating fragrance. This ginger variety is primarily grown in the Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, East and West Siang, and Changlang districts of the state, contributing to the rich tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous heritage.