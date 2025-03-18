An Intensive Inner Line Permit (ILP) drive was conducted in Roing township, Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, by the LDV police in collaboration with the District Administration.

The operation, led by magistrates, Dy.SP (HQ), and the OC Roing, was later joined by the All Idu Mishmi Youth Association (AIMYA) team.

During the drive, around 130 violators were detected, with many fraudulently overstaying beyond the one-day tourist ILP limit.



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Authorities have urged outsiders and local guardians to strictly adhere to ILP regulations, warning of legal consequences for violations.

The administration emphasized that regular ILP drives will continue to enhance safety, security, and crime prevention.

Visitors have been advised to obtain ILPs at state entry points, stay within the permitted duration, and renew permits when necessary.