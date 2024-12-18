The College of Horticulture and Forestry, RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubator (CHF R-ABI), in Arunachal's Pasighat, conducted an agri-startup grant disbursement ceremony at its CHF Conference Hall on December 17.

During the grant disbursement event, a total of Rs 48.80 lakh was disbursed to 14 startups through the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) mode under two flagship programs: the Agripreneurship Orientation Programme (AOP) and Seed Stage Funding (SSF).

The program, conducted under the chairmanship of Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, was organized by the RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubator. The event was led by Dr. Anil Kumar, Principal Investigator and CEO of CHF R-ABI, along with the business team comprising Ninna Lego, Evie Koyu, and Anil K. Maharaj. The programme was supported by the RKVY Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang, Pasighat attended the event in the presence of Prof B.N. Hazarika, Dean of College of Horticulture and Forestry.

The Agribusiness Development program, carried out by the CHF R-ABI Project team, involves domain experts from various fields, business team members, and supporting staff to provide better business opportunities within agriculture and allied sectors to the youth of the North-East region. The beneficiary startups include Esem Organic LLP, Dianthe Pvt Ltd, Maiyon Agro LLP, Nelsurok Enterprises (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Spicy Vie LLP, Mon Tawang Incense Production Pvt. Ltd, Siang Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Haandan Organic Pvt. Ltd, Happysun Foods Pvt. Ltd, Regam Irgang Biotech LLP, Misty Fall Valley Pvt. Ltd, Wakro Organic Tea Farm LLP, Tui Bon Natural Pvt. Ltd., and House of Locals LLP.

The ceremony was conducted as part of an awareness program for the youth, with over 80 participants including academics, scientists, administrators, farmers, farm women, and youths from the region.

It is important to note that the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at developing agriculture and allied sectors in India. The main objectives of the scheme are to make farming a profitable economic activity, strengthen farmers' efforts, mitigate risks, promote agri-business entrepreneurship, create pre- and post-harvest infrastructure, and provide flexibility to states in planning and executing schemes.

The scheme was initiated in 2007 and was renamed RKVY-RAFTAAR in 2018-19. Under the scheme, the central and state governments allocate funds in a 60:40 ratio. To apply, proposals can be submitted to the state government or to SFAC at the national level. The NLA or state government will then examine the proposal to ensure it aligns with the scheme's objectives and priorities.