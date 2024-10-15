The state programme officer of National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), Dr KT Mulung on October 15 announced that 14 of 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh are eligible for malaria-free certification.

The officer was speaking at the inauguration cermeony of the three-day state review meeting on vector-borne diseases organised by NCVBDC at Naharlagun.

The meeting focused on evaluating the state's efforts towards malaria elimination and reviewing the progress in combating vector-borne diseases.

Additional Senior Regional Director of the Regional Offices of Health and Family Welfare, Shillong and Guwahati, Dr Juliana Lyngwa praised the remarkable reduction in malaria cases in the state.

Lyngwa attributed the achievement to the dedication of health officials and field staff and stressed the importance of proper documentation to ensure smooth progress towards receiving malaria elimination certification.

State Family Welfare Director Dr Amping Perme underlined the department's commitment to achieving a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh in the near future.

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Marge Sora assured of proper allocation of funds for vector-borne disease control programmes.

The meeting, which will conclude on October 17, will review the strategies and develop actionable plans to accelerate the progress towards a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh.