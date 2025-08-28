Arunachal: 14-year-old shot by elderly man in Naharlagun

A 14-year-old boy was shot by an elderly man in Naharlagun's A-sector on August 27 night and is currently recovering at TRIHMS hospital.

Adrias Induwar, who works as a mechanic helper at a garage near Vishal Megamart, was admitted in critical condition, but his health has since improved, according to hospital sources.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega identified the accused as an elderly man from Siyum village in Upper Subansiri district. The officer stated the suspect appears to have mental health issues.

The victim is now stable and recovering well at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), medical staff confirmed.

Further details are awaited.