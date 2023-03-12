A total of 15 active cadres of rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), including their president surrendered their arms in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar on March 12, said Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

They surrendered arms in the presence of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Major General Vikas Lakhera, SM, and Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Itanagar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kahndu congratulated the Arunachal Police and Assam Rifles for their efforts.

''True hero is one who conquers his own anger & hatred ~ Dalai Lama. Heartening that 15 cadres of Eastern Naga National Govt (ENNG), including its president, Shri Tosha Mossang surrendered today. Congratulations to @ArunachalPolice & @official_dgar for their joint effort,'' he tweeted.

True hero is one who conquers his own anger & hatred ~ Dalai Lama



Heartening that 15 cadres of Eastern Naga National Govt (ENNG), including its president, Shri Tosha Mossang surrendered today.



Congratulations to @ArunachalPolice & @official_dgar for their joint effort. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3qSzcGImNq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 12, 2023

Besides this, Khandu also assured all possible help to the cadres to join the mainstream.

It is worth mentioning that the mass surrender took place after due to the efforts of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) to convince insurgents to join the mainstream and lead a normal and dignified life leaving violence.