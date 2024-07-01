As many as 15 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Arunachal Pradesh were stranded for more than 8 hours at a blockade near Bhalukpong. The MLAs, along with ministers, had been en route to Tawang to pay their respects at the last rites of Chief Minister Pema Khandu's late mother, who passed away last week.

Sources reported that adverse weather conditions exacerbated the situation, leading to a significant delay in their journey. Despite the obstacles, the MLAs eventually decided to divert their route via the Kalaktang-Balemu road, a decision that added another 8 hours to their already prolonged travel time.

Meanwhile, thousands of travelers and locals were similarly stranded near Tippi and Bhalukpong due to the blockade and challenging weather conditions in the region.