At least 15 rooms of a house were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a house in the forest colony of Naharalagun in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on October 23.

The incident took place at around 12:15 PM at Forest Colony, Naharlagun engulfing a total of 15 rooms in a rented Kutcha house unit and leaving many families in despair with properties and other important documents.

''15 rooms have been completely burnt off the rented Kutcha house unit and properties worth lakhs along with important documents have been lost in the fire mishap, '' said Mena, the owner of the house while speaking to the media.

Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to the media the fire tenders present at the scene informed that they reached the location as soon as they got the information and were able to douse the fire from spreading to other parts of the neighborhood along with the help of the CRPF jawans and the locals.

However, it is yet to be ascertained the actual cause of the fire.

NDRF officer Sharan said that the quick response of their teammate who saw flames coming out led them to start the relief and rescue operation quickly.

Meanwhile, fire tender officers blamed the heavy traffic in the capital Region due to which fire Brigade vehicles were a little late in reaching the spot.

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