A 15-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly died by suicide a day after being asked to leave his school for using a mobile phone on campus, which is against the rules, an officer said on Tuesday.

The body of Chirang Kri, a class 10 student, was found hanging from a tree by the bank of the Lohit River near the school at Amliang in Anjaw district on Monday, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi said.

Describing the incident as 'very unfortunate', school principal TM Sathian said the issue was resolved and Chirang was allowed to continue, but the reason for his extreme step is unknown.

The boy's family lodged a complaint against the principal and hostel warden at Hayuliang police station, seeking an investigation into the circumstances leading to his suicide.

Police said Chirang, who lived in the school hostel, was caught using a mobile phone on the premises, which was prohibited. Following this, the school authorities asked his father to withdraw him from the institution.



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During a meeting with the management on June 23, in which his father was present, Chirang requested to stay at the school.

After further deliberations, he was permitted to continue his studies. However, on the afternoon of June 23, Chirang's uncle went to the school but could not find him.

A search ensued, and on Monday, the boy was found hanging from a tree by the bank of the Lohit river. A suicide note was found in his pocket, the SP said. In the note, Chirang apologised for using the mobile phone on the school premises and requested forgiveness.

'We are verifying the note. Handwriting experts will examine it to ascertain whether it was written by the deceased or not,' Kamsi said.

Principal TM Sathian said, 'His father came to the school and everything was settled. Why he took the tragic step is not known. It is very unfortunate.' The school authorities have been extending all cooperation to the police, he said.

Hayuliang police station officer-in-charge P Gami said the boy's body was handed over to the family after completing all legal formalities.