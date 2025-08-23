Arunachal: 16-year-old boy killed in Naharlagun's Dokum Colony, one detained for questioning

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Nitul Nath, was allegedly murdered at Dokum Colony in Naharlagun on Thursday, sparking shock and concern in the locality.



Nitul, son of Boloram Nath, a native of Assam currently serving as a police personnel in the Arunachal Pradesh Police, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Naharlagun Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to punishment for murder.



Police teams have begun a thorough investigation, scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the sequence of events. Based on the findings, one person has been detained for questioning in connection with the case.



Authorities have assured that further details will be disclosed as the probe progresses. Meanwhile, the tragic death of the teenager has left the community in grief, with locals demanding swift justice for the victim.