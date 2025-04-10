A ten-member delegation from the 16th Finance Commission of India, led by Annie George Mathew, visited the scenic Ziro Valley in Lower Subansiri District today to assess development initiatives and engage with grassroots stakeholders.

The team was warmly received by the District Administration at Hapoli, where they participated in an interactive session with Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and Heads of Departments (HODs).

The discussions centered on the progress, challenges, and impact of various flagship schemes being implemented in the region.

During the day-long visit, the commission toured prominent locations across the valley, including the Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, the sacred Shivalinga site at Kardo, and the tranquil Seeh Lake at Birii. These visits provided the team with insights into local infrastructure and eco-tourism development efforts.



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In a cultural immersion experience, the team visited the traditional Apatani household of Shri Tilling Duri in Hong Village. Here, they engaged with members of the Apatani community and witnessed their unique way of life.

The commission was also stopped by the renowned Naara Aaba Winery in Hong, which is famous for producing India’s first organic kiwi wine. They met with the winery’s founder, Tage Rita, a celebrated local entrepreneur whose innovation has put the region on the national map.

The visit concluded with a colorful cultural evening organized by the District Administration, featuring traditional Apatani music and dance performances that offered the guests a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The 16th Finance Commission's visit marks a significant moment for Ziro Valley, reflecting its growing importance in national policy discussions and the government’s emphasis on inclusive development in the Northeast.