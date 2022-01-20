ITANAGAR: A 17-year-old boy from Arunachal has allegedly been abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), claimed Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao.

Gao informed through his tweet that the boy identified as Miram Taron, from Upper Siang district was abdubted from Siyungla area of Bishing village.

Another boy managed to escape from PLA’s custody and reported about kidnapping to local authorities, said the BJP MP.