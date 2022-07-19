One labourer died and 18 others are missing near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district. The workers were working on road construction in Damin when they went missing a week ago.

According to locals, 19 labourers brought for the construction of the BRO road were found dead in the river, while the Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey District told that just one dead body was recovered in the river Kumey.

All laborers were Muslims and were engaged in BRO road near the China border of the Damin circle of Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been constructing a massive network of infrastructure projects in northeastern states, and these workers were sent in to finish road construction in Damin circle, a rural location near Indo-China border.

According to DC Bengia Nighe, one dead body was discovered and the rest of them are still missing, although it has been alleged on social media that all drowned in Damin's Kumey River.

Bengia Bado was the contractor in charge of constructing the Border Roads Organization road from Damin to Huri near the China border.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Kurung kumey district, the site is inside Damin circle about 200 km from Koloriang headquarters of Kurung kumey district near the China border.

The laborers pleaded with the contractor to give them leave to celebrate the Eid festival in Assam but when the contractor refused to give permission to go, they all ran away on foot to reach Assam but ended up getting missing in the deep jungles of Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China.

DC Ninghe Bengia will send a search team to Damin circle and also verify the fake news that all laborers found dead drowned in river Kumey of Damin town.