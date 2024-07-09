The Arunachal Pradesh Police, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two individuals in connection with narcotics trafficking, in Gohpur, Chimpu and recovered a significant number of vials containing suspected heroin.

The operation was led by Deputy SP Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar, Inspector N Nishant, OC Chimpu PS, Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, and supported by ASI Manish Kumar, lady constables Inya Gadi and Sita Nacho, constables Pura Tamo, Marge Lona, and Tsering Bapu, along with CRPF personnel.

The personnel received information from a reliable source on July 8 morning regarding suspected drug peddling in the Gohpur area, following which they briefed the Itanagar SP and a team under SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi proceeded to Gohpur for reconnaissance. A strategic trap was laid, and the team successfully apprehended the duo on NH-415, Gohpur.

One suspect has been identified as Chow Molaping Mansai (38), a resident of Kherem village, presently serving as a constable in 2nd IRBN, with a present address at Backside of DC Office, Chandranagar, Itanagar.

Another was identified as Godak Tatak (39), a resident of Radum village, presently serving as a caretaker in the APEDA office, with a present address at Backside Punjabi Dhaba, Yagamso Colony, Itanagar.

Both suspects were served notices in the presence of Executive Magistrate, Takam Nicholas and local witnesses. During the search, 10 plastic vials containing heroin (1.4 grams), 6 empty plastic vials, and 2 metallic foils were recovered from Chow Molaping Mansai. Based on their statements, a further search of Godak Tatak's rented house led to the recovery of 17 vials containing heroin (2.5 grams) and one empty vial.

All seized items were properly weighed, packed, and sealed on the spot in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and witnesses. The entire operation was video-recorded for transparency. A case has been registered under Chimpu PS Case No. 48/24 under Sections 21(a)/29 of the NDPS Act, with SI SK Jha assigned to investigate.

The Capital Police remain committed to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring community safety. SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.