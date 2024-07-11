Two local fish farmers from Arunachal Pradesh were conferred with the best fish farmer awards during the 24th National Fish Farmers' Day on July 10. Yamoty Pigyor and Kesang Naksang were recognised for their significant contributions to trout culture and the promotion of cold water fisheries in the state.

The news was shared by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on X, in which he said that their achievements were seen as a vital step towards the success of the Centre's flagship initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which aims to bring about a blue revolution in the country.

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The state government expressed pride in the accomplishments of these farmers and emphasised the importance of their continued support in advancing the vision of enhancing fishery practices and productivity.

"Proud of our fish farmers' achievements and count on their support for furthering our vision," Khandu said in the post.

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