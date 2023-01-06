A Local news portal correspondent for East Siang, Christina Darang passed away after she got involved in a fatal road mishap on January 6, 2023.

She was 22 years old.



According to family members, she was on her way to the church's youth picnic with her friends when the vehicle they were travelling met with an accident near the Dura area, a few kilometres away from Pasighat.

Also Read: Arunachal: From India-China troops face-off to APPSC paper leak case, the news which made headlines this 2022

She was brought to the nearest hospital and rushed to Dibrugarh later, but couldn't be saved.

Born on 24 December 2000, she is the daughter of Soitoram Darang and Elly Ratan Darang.

She obtained her Bachelor's degree in Economics (Hons) from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat in 2020 and she was pursuing her Master's degree in Sociology at IGNOU.



“She had been an exceptional and valued member of Arunachal Express since joining the organization last month. With her untimely demise, the Arunachal media community has not only lost a dedicated, charming, and hardworking colleague, and especially lost a sister who had a bright future.