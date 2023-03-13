The 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project in Gerakamukh, Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to be completed by May this year, as per reports.

According to reports, the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri, was inspected by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein.

Accompanied by MLA cum Adviser to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Taniya Soki, and Rode Bui, Secretary Power Ajay Kumar Bisht, and CE DHPD, RK Joshi, Mein inspected the various sites of the project to take stock of the progress made.

The NHPC officials briefed Chowna Mein that the project is anticipated to be finished by May 2023 and that each of the two 250MW units will be commissioned by June.

Visited the 2000MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site today.



Delighted to see that the the project is nearing completion with 86% of the overall progress made till date. The project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and two units each of 250MW will be commissioned by June. pic.twitter.com/qXrSq4IYRD — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) March 11, 2023

The Deputy CM appreciated the project-executing team and “lauded their efforts”.

After the visit, Mein held a meeting with top NHPC officials in the presence of local officials and PRI leaders to discuss the Subansiri Middle (Kamala) and Subansiri Upper (Menga) HEP concerns that had been assigned to NHPC by the Government of India.

He urged them to expedite the execution of the project immediately and promised full support and cooperation in its successful completion.