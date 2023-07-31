Yumken Bagra, a former hostel warden at a government residential school in Karo village, Monigong circle of Shi-Yomi district, stands accused of perpetrating heinous crimes against innocent children for eight long years. The horrifying revelation of rape, molestation, and exploitation of children as young as six years old has left the entire region in anguish.

The nightmarish ordeal began in 2014 when Yumken Bagra took on the role of hostel warden at the school. Over the next eight years, he allegedly subjected the children to unspeakable horrors while they suffered in silence, unable to find a way to escape their tormentor. The nightmare finally came to light when a parent lodged a complaint with the Monigong police, accusing Bagra of molesting his two children.

Although arrested, Bagra managed to secure bail. The news of his release further traumatized the children, who lived in fear of his threats. Parents and guardians, who had hoped for a better future for their children through education, were devastated upon realizing the horrors their innocent loved ones had faced.

In the aftermath of the initial complaint, a total of 21 victims found the courage to come forward and share their harrowing experiences. However, there are fears that the number of victims could be even higher. The accused reportedly used manipulative tactics to control the children, threatening them with dire consequences if they dared to speak out.

Victims of both genders were forced to dance, sometimes even naked, during nighttime. Bagra subjected them to watch explicit material on his phone. The youngest victim was just six years old. In one horrifying incident, a Class 4 student was brutally raped by Bagra repeatedly over a year, further traumatized by the forced act of massaging his private parts.

Dr. Nasi Koji, who is assisting the children in their quest for justice, highlights the urgent need for the Gauhati High Court to address the pain and suffering of the victims and their families.

On Monday, July 31, the bail cancellation hearing of Yumken Bagra will be heard. The case has drawn the attention of the Gauhati High Court, which took suo moto cognizance of the shocking abuse allegations.

As the battle for justice continues, Dr. Nasi Koji appeals to the people of the state to rally behind the victims and support them in their quest for justice. The hope is that the high court will take action to address the unspeakable suffering endured by these innocent children and ensure that the accused is held accountable for his alleged crimes.