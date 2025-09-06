Arunachal: 22-year-old dies during C-Section at TRIHMS, family alleges medical negligence

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Bengia Ama Gora, tragically lost her life during a caesarean section at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on August 31, 2025, sparking fresh outrage over alleged lapses in medical care at the state’s premier hospital.

The grieving family has alleged that medical negligence on the part of doctors and nurses led to the young mother’s untimely death.

According to the victim’s brother, Bengia Lali, the hospital staff failed to provide adequate care during the procedure. He has filed a formal complaint at the Naharlagun Police Station, demanding accountability and justice.

Speaking to reporters, Lali accused TRIHMS authorities of “serious lapses and negligence,” stating that his sister’s condition deteriorated rapidly during the surgery, but no timely intervention was made to save her life. The family has also demanded a thorough probe and stern action against those found guilty.

As of now, TRIHMS authorities have not released any official statement regarding the incident. Police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint and are expected to initiate a formal investigation into the matter.

The tragic death has once again brought TRIHMS under public scrutiny, with citizens and local organizations raising concerns over the quality of healthcare and accountability at the hospital. Many have pointed out that this is not the first time allegations of negligence have been levelled against the institute.

The incident has left the family devastated and reignited a larger debate over healthcare standards in the state, with calls growing louder for an impartial probe to ensure such tragedies do not recur.