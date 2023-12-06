A 24-year-old woman who was living with her live-in partner was found dead in the Aalo town of the West Siang district of Arunachal.

The deceased woman was staying together with her live-in partner a married man Toni Lollen in the old market area of Aalo.

As soon as the police got information about the death Toni Lollen was detained by the officials.

As per Lollen, her partner died by suicide while the family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was being tortured by the first wife of Lollen and it was a cold-blooded murder planned by both Lollen and his first wife.



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According to the Officer in charge of Aalo Police Station Duto Bagra the suspect Toni Lollen on Monday night at around 10.30 pm reached the station and claimed the death of her partner by suicide.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report. Lollen is being interrogated by the investigating officer to unearth the truth.

According to the elder brother of the deceased woman, her sister informed them that she was regularly being tortured by the first wife of Toni Lollen along with Lollen and expressed fear for her life.

The deceased brother asked her to visit him to discuss the matter the next morning but she got killed that same night when she informed him of the phone.

The deceased brother also informed about the calls he received from the first wife of Lollen where she mentioned that his sister was trying to grab her rights and property & so the murder angle cannot be ruled out. Family members urged police to take swift action failing which there will be consequences related to more bloodshed.