East Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested 26 people, including five juveniles, in connection with violent incidents during protests in Pasighat on October 23 over the Siang dam project.

Six others have been detained for enquiry and questioning.

According to a press release issued by East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba on October 26, police have registered eight cases in connection with the incidents.

The cases have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Police said investigations into all eight cases are underway. The identities, parentage and addresses of the five juveniles apprehended in connection with the cases have not been disclosed.

East Siang Police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and refrain from circulating unverified information.