Arunachal: 26 NCP members join BJP in Pangin ahead of Panchayat polls

Ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a significant boost in the Pangin Assembly constituency of Siang district, with 26 members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Pareng village officially joining the saffron party.

The joining programme, led by local MLA and Minister for Transport and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, marks another wave of political consolidation in favour of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Tasing said the decision of the NCP members to join the BJP reflects the growing trust and confidence in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people-centric governance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“Each new member brings renewed energy and dedication to our collective mission of transforming rural Arunachal. Together, we aim to strengthen self-reliance, transparency, and good governance at the grassroots level,” Tasing stated.

He further credited the continuous guidance of State BJP President Kaling Moyong for the party’s expanding base in the state. The minister expressed confidence that this growing unity under the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas will ensure inclusive development and strengthen democratic institutions in the region.